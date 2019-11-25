Controversial landlord now ordered to pay back €22,000
A landlord who was previously in court for overcrowding a five-bedroom property with up to 70 people has been ordered to pay more than €22,000 in rent arrears and damages.
Christian Carter - younger brother of Cocoa Brown founder Marissa Carter - was ordered by the Residential Tenancies Board to pay €16,000 in rent arrears for a property in Stillorgan Heath.
He was also ordered by the RTB to pay €6,225 in damages due to the condition the property had been left in.
The landlord of the house had been renting it to Mr Carter, who in turn sublet it to a number of foreign nationals.
Following complaints from neighbours, the landlord sought to end the agreement.
The landlord - who lives outside Ireland - said she would inspect the property when in Dublin but was never aware how many people were living in her four-bedroom house.
"Sometimes when I came to inspect my house some bedroom doors were locked so I didn't know who was living there. I then Googled his name and came across an article about him overcrowding houses," the landlord told the Irish Independent.
The landlord - who wishes to remain anonymous - said she had not yet received the outstanding rent.
The RTB adjudication report states there was damage to the windows and blinds and a lot of rubbish left on the property.
Mr Carter did not respond to requests for comment.
He was previously brought before Dublin Circuit Civil Court after an Irish Independent investigation uncovered a house in Cabinteely overcrowded with up to 70 people.
Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council found almost every room they could access had been filled with either double or bunk beds, the court heard.
