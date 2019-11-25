Controversial landlord now ordered to pay back €22,000

A landlord who was previously in court for overcrowding a five-bedroom property with up to 70 people has been ordered to pay more than €22,000 in rent arrears and damages.

Christian Carter - younger brother of Cocoa Brown founder Marissa Carter - was ordered by the Residential Tenancies Board to pay €16,000 in rent arrears for a property in Stillorgan Heath.

He was also ordered by the RTB to pay €6,225 in damages due to the condition the property had been left in.

The landlord of the house had been renting it to Mr Carter, who in turn sublet it to a number of foreign nationals.

