| 6°C Dublin

Close

Controlling partner threatened to ‘kick baby out of’ woman and said he would murder her and ‘leave her in a hole’

Man who pleaded guilty to coercive control told victim in voice message that she was going to be killed

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Declan Brennan

A woman has told a court that the emotional abuse she suffered in a controlling relationship was like torture and caused her to lose her sense of self-worth.

Daniel Lynch of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to coercive control of the woman on dates between September 19, 2020 and January 15, 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy