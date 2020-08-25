Contempt case delayed after car dealer claims to have Covid-19 symptoms

The hearing of contempt proceedings against a car dealer alleged to be behind a campaign of intimidation has had to be adjourned after he claimed to have developed Covid-like symptoms.

Lawyers for a receiver seeking the jailing of John Alex Kane said they were “very sceptical” about the development but were unable to second guess it.

“We say, although we can’t prove it at this stage, Mr Kane is trying to avoid having this matter heard,” Gary McCarthy SC, for receiver Myles Kirby, told the High Court.

The court had been due to hear an application today for the activation of a two-month suspended sentence handed down to Mr Kane last year for civil contempt for breaching undertakings not to interfere with Mr Kirby’s work.

The receiver was appointed by the Revenue Commissioners to sell off properties owned by Mr Kane in a bid to satisfy a €4.97m judgment against him. The judgment related to unpaid taxes on car sales.

However, Mr Kirby, of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants, has claimed his efforts to sell properties have been hampered by a campaign of intimidation orchestrated by Mr Kane, aimed at dissuading prospective purchasers.

Among other alleged incidents, the campaign is alleged to have involved arson, the placement of rat poison in feeding troughs, the contamination of a farmer's milk and the discharge of a shotgun near a farmer’s property.

The application to activate the jail sentence relates to allegations Mr Kane attempted to break into his former car showroom in Granard, Co Longford on June 9. He is also facing criminal charges in the District Court in relation to the alleged incident.

Mr Kane has denied all the claims made against him and alleges the receiver has been “throwing slander” and “blackening” him by making allegations with “no proof”.

He was not present in court this morning when the case was called.

Mr McCarthy told Mr Justice Michael MacGrath that his side and the court had been sent an email yesterday by Mr Kane in which he claimed to have developed Covid-like symptoms last Friday.

In the email, Mr Kane said he consulted a GP and was sent for a test, which he underwent yesterday, and that he had been warned to stay in isolation until he had the results. He sought a four-week adjournment of the case.

Mr McCarthy told the judge Mr Kane could expect to have the results tomorrow and asked for the shortest adjournment possible.

However, Mr Justice MacGrath said he would have to put the case back to October due to a busy diary of cases.

The hearing of the application had already been delayed after Mr Kane sought time to seek civil legal aid. The court heard last month a decision on the application was still awaited after the Legal Aid Board sought further information from Mr Kane.

At another previous hearing, the court was told the car dealer had been able to make payments totalling €450,000 from “undisclosed sources” to keep his six-bedroom home on the outskirts of Granard from being seized.

Mr Kane claimed he had to borrow the money “from here, there and everywhere” to make these payments and that he was insolvent.

