| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

exclusive Consultant facing sexual misconduct trial can still see patients, but only if he has a chaperone

Stock image Expand
The Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Getty/File image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

The Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Getty/File image

The Four Courts in Dublin. Photo: Getty/File image

/

Stock image

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A consultant doctor facing prosecution following sexual misconduct allegations has been allowed by the High Court to continue seeing female patients provided he is accompanied by a chaperone.

Three separate complaints were made to gardaí about the doctor, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy