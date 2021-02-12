Construction worker pleads guilty to stealing €8,500 from ATMs in rental car, court hears

The accused is being sent forward for sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A CONSTRUCTION worker has pleaded guilty to stealing €8,500 from bank machines in Dublin as he travelled around in a GoCar rental vehicle.

Elvis Chiriac (34) a Romanian national with an address at Erris Square, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was charged with 15 counts of theft of sums totalling €8,520 from ATMs on dates in January last year.

The thefts happened at AIB bank machines at Firhouse, Rathfarnham, Santry, Artane, Clonee, Carpenterstown, Crumlin, Killiney and Clonskeagh.

He appeared at Dublin District Court before Judge Treasa Kelly, who was told the Director of Public Prosecution has directed trial at Circuit Court level. It can impose lengthier sentences.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley told the judge that his client had signed a plea of guilty which was lodged in court.

Judge Kelly told him he was being sent forward for sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on April 16.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

Earlier, Detective Garvan Lennon of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said it was alleged the accused was involved in 15 ATM “transaction reverse frauds”. Bank machines were “manipulated” and cash was “forcibly removed”, he said.

Det Gda Lennon said there was CCTV evidence and the accused had rented a GoCar vehicle, a €9-an-hour car sharing service.

He booked using his own driving licence and a selfie picture, the court heard.

Gardaí have GPS maps of the movements of the car, the detective had said.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley submitted that his client had an Irish PPS number and ID card.

The solicitor also provided the court with utility bills in his client's name to show he was not a flight risk. Bail was set in Mr Chiriac’s own bond of €500, but required a €2,000 independent surety to be approved.

He has to sign on three times a week at Blanchardstown Garda station and must not apply for any travel documents.

