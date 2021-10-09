Construction worker (43) was caught watching woman in Burger King toilet

Ryszard Lisowski (43), of Ashgrove, Tallaght, leaving Dublin District Court after he was charged with offensive conduct of a sexual nature. PIC: Collins Courts

A man was arrested after he was caught watching a woman as she used the public toilets in a Dublin city centre fast food restaurant.

The victim was in the cubicle at a Burger King when she saw Ryszard Lisowski (43) looking at her from underneath the stall door, a court heard.

Judge John Brennan said a victim impact statement should be sought and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Lisowski, a construction worker with an address at Ashgrove, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

The incident happened at Burger King, Upper O’Connell Street, Dublin on February 23 last year.

The accused had entered his plea previously and the case came back before the court for facts to be heard by the judge.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt told the court on the afternoon in question, gardai received a call complaining that a male was hassling females in the female toilets at the restaurant.

A woman told gardai the accused was “watching her from underneath the stall door while she was in the toilet.”

Defence solicitor Andrew Broderick said the accused had looked under the door but did not try to open it.

Asked by the judge, Sgt McDevitt said there was no victim impact statement at the moment.

“Clearly it’s needed in a situation like this,” the judge said.

He said he was putting the case back for this as it was an appropriate one for victim impact evidence to be canvassed by the gardai.

The accused, who was not required to speak during the brief hearing, was working in construction, Mr Broderick said. The judge remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on a date in November.

He said he would finalise it on that date.

The charge is under Section 45 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act.