UFC star Conor McGregor will appear in a Dublin court next week to face an assault charge, Independent.ie can reveal.

Conor McGregor to face assault charge in court next week over pub incident

Detectives have served a summons on the 31-year-old fighter to appear before a judge next Friday morning.

McGregor, who is originally from Dublin but living in Kildare, is now expected to appear before Dublin District Court on October 11.

The DPP had directed earlier this year that he should be prosecuted over the alleged assault and a summons has formally been served on him by gardai for the court case.

He faces a single assault charge under Section Two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

It carries a maximum prison term of six months upon summary conviction, a fine of €1,500, or both.

CCTV footage of the incident emerged in August and appears to show McGregor throwing a single punch at the alleged victim.

The injured party, a male in his 50s, does not move from his seat, but turns to face McGregor as he is being taken away from the scene.

Staff can be seen reacting with shock following the incident.

One woman behind the bar is seen putting her hands up to her mouth.

McGregor, who is wearing a light brown sweater and glasses in the footage, then disappears out of camera shot.

A complaint was later made to detectives at Sundrive Road Garda Station and investigators took a statement from the alleged victim.

A spokesperson for McGregor has been contacted for comment in relation to his scheduled court appearance next week.

In May, Independent.ie revealed how McGregor had been quizzed by gardai in relation to the pub incident.

He was not formally arrested but met with detectives by appointment who questioned him on his version of events.

After the CCTV footage was widely circulated, McGregor appeared on ESPN where he apologised over the incident, saying: “I was in the wrong.

“That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having to end the way it did.

“I tried to make amends and I made amends back then.

“It still, that doesn’t even matter. I was in the wrong.

“I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me.

“I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. “I owe it to the people who trained me,” he told the programme.

McGregor, a former double-weight UFC champion, has had a number of court appearances in recent years for a wide range of offences.

Just 24 hours before being quizzed over the Drimnagh pub incident, McGregor had charges against him dropped over the alleged robbery of a fan’s phone in Florida.

The fighter – nicknamed ‘The Notorious’ – had been charged with robbery by sudden-snatching and criminal mischief over an incident involving a fan in Miami.

The charges were dramatically dropped before the trial after the state prosecutor revealed that the alleged victim had refused to appear in court.

On July 26 last year, McGregor escaped a criminal conviction in New York over a well-publicised fracas at a UFC promo event at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

After a number of court appearances, the district attorney (DA) informed the judge that felony charges against McGregor were being dismissed.

He instead pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, avoiding jail and a criminal record as a result.

As part of the plea bargain struck between his legal team and the DA, the Dubliner had to carry out five days’ community service and between one and three anger management classes.

McGregor has also appeared before the Irish courts previously in relation to road traffic offences.

Last November, he was disqualified from driving for six months and fined €1,000 for speeding.

The fighter was clocked driving at 154kph in a zone with a 100kph limit.

The previous November he was fined €400 at Blanchardstown District Court for speeding.

