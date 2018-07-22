Conor McGregor on verge of striking deal with prosecutors to avoid jail in US

Conor McGregor is on the verge of striking a deal with New York City prosecutors to allow him to avoid jail and permit him to fight again in the US.

The Irish UFC fighter was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanour assault after he hurled a metal trolley at a bus in the city in April.

The bus was carrying a number of UFC fighters and three of them were reported injured. It was claimed his target was his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was uninjured.

TMZ Sports yesterday reported that the Irish multi- millionaire's lawyer was in the final stages of negotiating a plea deal.

The website stated prosecutors have agreed to reduce the felony charge to a misdemeanour. It would be hugely significant as a felony involving violence could cause permanent deportation from the US.

McGregor faced up to seven years in prison if convicted of a violent felony. TMZ Sports reported prosecutors are agreeable to him being placed on probation, which would mean no prison time.

The deal is not yet finalised but the negotiations may be completed in the coming days, if the talks do not collapse, as the fighter is due before a Manhattan court on Thursday.

The outburst by McGregor in April happened immediately after Nurmagomedov was given the UFC lightweight crown after the Irish fighter was relieved of the title on the grounds that he had been inactive in UFC competition.

Now that a deal that would spare McGregor imprisonment and deportation is looking increasingly likely, a title fight between holder Nurmagomedov and the former champion is strongly expected.

A fight date of October 6 in Las Vegas is being provisionally planned.

Russian fighter Nurmagomedov said recently that the UFC were working on a proposed title fight with 'The Notorious' McGregor.

"I'm going to defend my title Inshallah (God willing) this year," said the fighter.

Sunday Independent