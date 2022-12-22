| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Conor McGregor: judgment reserved in former friend Artem Lobov’s bid to have allegedly defamatory tweets removed

McGregor and Lobov Expand
Conor McGregor Expand

Close

McGregor and Lobov

McGregor and Lobov

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

/

McGregor and Lobov

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court has reserved judgement on an application made by retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov for orders requiring Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts.

The case came before Mr Justice Garrett Simons, who said that he will rule on an application brought by Mr Lobov, which is opposed by Mr McGregor, for orders including an injunction requiring Mr McGregor to remove the material complained on Friday morning.

Most Watched

Privacy