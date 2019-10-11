FORMER UFC champion Conor McGregor has appeared in court accused of assaulting a man in a Dublin pub.

Conor McGregor has three weeks to decide plea over alleged pub attack

The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter came before Dublin District Court this morning to face an allegation that he struck a man in his 50s an incident in a bar in the south west of the city.

Judge Marie Keane adjourned the case for three weeks to give him time to decide how he intends to plead to the charge.

McGregor (31), originally from Dublin but with an address at Ladycastle, Straffan, Co Kildare is accused of one count of assault on the alleged victim, Desmond Keogh.

The offence is alleged to have happened at the Marble Arch pub, Benbulbin Road, Drimnagh on April 6, 2019.

McGregor, wearing a dark patterned suit, white shirt and navy-striped tie arrived at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street at 9.50am this morning in a black BMW with blacked-out rear passenger windows.

He was flanked by two minders as he made his way past a throng of journalists and photographers to the front entrance.

McGregor sat in the back row of the busy courtroom's public gallery waiting for his case to be called, then stepped forward, his hands clasped in front of him.

Conor McGregor leaving the CCJ in Dublin. Pic Steve Humphreys. 11th October 2019

Defence solicitor Michael Staines said: "my client is in court, Judge."

He said there was consent to the case being adjourned for disclosure of prosecution documents to the defence.

"That is fine," state solicitor Michael Durkan said.

Garda Jason O’Carroll told Judge Keane disclosure could be furnished by the prosecution and this would include CCTV footage.

Judge Keane granted the disclosure order and adjourned the case to November 1, for the accused to either enter a plea of guilty, or be given a trial date if he is contesting the charge.

McGregor remained silent throughout the proceedings, which lasted less than two minutes. Shortly after, he walked out of the building to the same waiting BMW, which drove him away.

McGregor was not arrested or formally charged over the alleged assault and instead appeared in court on foot of a summons that had been served on him by gardai.

The alleged offence is under Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and carries a maximum prison term of six months on conviction, or a fine, or both.

The allegation is of a simple assault not involving any injury, rather than the more serious charge of assault causing harm.

Video footage that appeared to show McGregor punching a man in the face in the pub emerged in August.

McGregor - nicknamed The Notorious - has come before the courts several times in recent years on a range of charges.

On July 26 last year, he escaped a criminal conviction in New York over a fracas at a UFC promo event at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

Felony charges were dismissed and McGregor instead pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, avoiding jail and a criminal record.

As part of the plea bargain, the fighter had to carry out community service and anger management classes.

On his last appearance in Dublin District Court, in December 2018, McGregor was accused of unlicenced and uninsured driving but had both charges struck out after producing his documents to gardai.

However, he was banned from driving for six months and fined €1,000 for speeding by a judge at Naas District Court three weeks before that.

At the time, he had 12 previous motoring convictions.

In November 2017, he was fined €400 for speeding in a separate incident on the Naas Road after he pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court.

Just 24 hours before being questioned over the Drimnagh pub incident, McGregor had charges against him dropped over the alleged robbery of a fan’s phone in Florida.

McGregor had been charged with robbery by sudden-snatching and criminal mischief over an incident involving a fan in Miami.

The charges were dropped when the alleged victim refused to appear in court.

