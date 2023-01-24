| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Conor McGregor facing lawsuit amid claim woman’s arm broken during assault on his yacht

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake Expand

Close

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A woman is taking a civil action against Conor McGregor amid claims her arm was broken during an assault on his yacht.

The High Court is due to hear an application from Dubliner Samantha Murphy for an order requiring the mixed martial arts star to preserve evidence relating to the alleged incident.

Most Watched

Privacy