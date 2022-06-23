Conor McGregor could face ‘further charges’ over alleged dangerous driving incident

UFC star Conor McGregor has had a dangerous driving case adjourned for the DPP to consider whether to bring further charges against him.

The 33-year-old MMA fighter is accused of motoring offences in an incident in west Dublin earlier this year.

Judge David McHugh remanded him on continuing bail when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court.

McGregor, with an address at The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare is accused of two counts of dangerous driving, at the Lucan Road in Lucan and the N4 / M50 Interchange in Palmerstown, on March 22.

He is also charged with uninsured and unlicensed driving, as well as failing to produce his documents at a garda station within 10 days.

McGregor had been arrested on the day of the alleged offences but was granted bail at Lucan garda station and released ahead of his first court appearance in April.

Today, Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said there was an investigation file with the Director of Public Prosecutions and he asked the judge to adjourn the case “for consideration of further charges.”

Defence solicitor Michael Staines said his client consented to this.

Judge McHugh remanded McGregor on continuing bail to appear in court again on September 8.

McGregor arrived this morning at the west Dublin courthouse in a 21-registered Rolls Royce. Dressed in a navy suit, he sat in the dock during the brief proceedings and was not required to address the court. He has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges.

After the short hearing, he declined to comment outside when asked if he was concerned the court case would put back his comeback.

On the previous date, evidence of McGregor's arrest, charge and caution in relation to the dangerous driving charges was handed in to court by certificate.

Garda Denis Lordon said when he further charged the accused on four counts relating to his licence and insurance, McGregor made no reply after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets, the garda said.

Judge McHugh had extended bail to cover all charges and ordered the prosecution to disclose evidence to the defence.

On the last date, Mr Staines said he could confirm to the court that he had shown the gardaí a copy of his client's insurance and driving licence.

The charge of dangerous driving is under Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act.

It alleges the accused drove in a manner, including speed, which, “having regard to all the circumstances of the case including the condition of the vehicle, the nature, condition and use of such place and the amount of the traffic… was dangerous to the public or was likely to be dangerous to the public.”

On conviction, it carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.

McGregor, the world's highest earning athlete in 2021, is believed to have been driving a 2019-registered €170,000 Bentley Continental GT at the time he was stopped.

After his arrest in March, his spokesperson said: “Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

A video from a passing car of McGregor being pulled over by the gardaí went viral and was retweeted by McGregor.

Hours after the arrest, the Crumlin-born fighter posted a message on Instagram saying "tea always helps," with a picture of tea and muffins.

Several criminal prosecutions have brought McGregor before the courts in recent years.

In 2019, he was fined €1,000 but avoided jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a man at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh that April.

During that hearing the court was told McGregor had 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic charges, but one for assault, as well as public order offences.

Among his prior motoring cases, In 2018, he was banned from driving for six months and fined €1,000 at Naas District Court for speeding.

McGregor was caught driving at 154kph in a 100kph zone on the N7 in Co Kildare in the incident on October 11, 2017, and failed to pay the fixed penalty fine due to an administrative error, that court heard.

In November, 2017 McGregor was fined €400 for speeding in a separate incident on the Naas Road after he pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court.