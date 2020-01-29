Conor McGregor avoids conviction for motoring offences

CONOR McGregor has been spared prosecution for motoring offences in Dublin.

CONOR McGregor has been spared prosecution for motoring offences in Dublin.

The mixed martial artist (MMA) star nicknamed The Notorious had been summoned by gardai to appear at Dublin District Court today.

However, multi-millionaire McGregor (31), did not attend but his case was struck out.

The ex-two weight champ who won his UFC comeback fight earlier this month in Las Vegas faced Road Traffic Act offences.

He had been accused of allegedly driving a ‘192-reg car without a licence or insurance and failing to produce a licence or insurance or motor tax to gardai within 10 days, on August 23 last at Old County Road in Crumlin.

His solicitor Rory Staines told Judge John O’Leary he was aware an application would be made. The prosecuting Garda Anthony Byrne asked for a strike out.

“Documents were produced before court this morning,” he explained.

Judge O’Leary noted McGregor’s documents were “in order” and struck out the prosecution.

In November, McGregor avoided a jail sentence but he was convicted and fined €1,000 for an unprovoked attack on a man in a Dublin pub.

Desmond Keogh, who was in his 50s from south west Dublin, had been at the Marble Arch Pub, Benbulben Road, in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April last year when he was punched.

The fighter pleaded guilty and apologised at Dublin District Court on November 1 last.

Mr Keogh was attacked after he had repeatedly turned down shorts of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey which was repeatedly placed, and at one point “slammed” in front of him by the professional fighter.

The victim had received an undisclosed sum of compensation and had already accepted his apology ahead of that court hearing.

The court heard McGregor had 18 other prior convictions from 2018 going back to 2009. The majority were for driving offences such as speeding, holding a phone while driving, driving in a bus lane and documentary offence which resulted in fines.

But he had been given the Probation Act in 2009 for an assault causing harm offence.

Father-of-two, McGregor earned a US$30m purse from his loss to former undefeated welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr in 2017.

He was hit with a six-month driving ban and a €1,000 fine at Naas District Court in November 2018 for a speeding offence at Kill, Co. Kildare on October 11, 2017.

He appeared at Blanchardstown District Court two years ago, after he pulling up outside a sports car and dressed in a tracksuit. He was fined €400 for a speeding on that occasion.

The fighter has also had legal battles in the United States.

In 2018, he reached a plea bargain on charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanour assault and menacing, and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed attacking a bus at a UFC event in New York city in April last year.

He appeared at Brooklyn Criminal Court where he had all felony charges dismissed after entering a plea of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to serve five days’ community service, and to take anger management classes.

Last year, prosecutors in Miami withdrew a robbery and criminal mischief charges against McGregor following an incident in Florida in March. He faced allegations that he had grabbed a fan’s phone and stamped on it, in another episode captured on video footage.

The trial was due to get under-way at Miami-Dade County Criminal on May 13 but the alleged victim dropped his case. He had already settled a civil lawsuit with McGregor.

Online Editors