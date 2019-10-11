Conor McGregor arrives in court to face pub assault charge

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has arrived at a court in Dublin where he is to face an assault charge over an incident in which he appeared to punch a man in a pub.

Flanked by two security men, McGregor walked into the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday shortly before 10am.

The alleged attack took place at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, Dublin on April 6, where McGregor was promoting his brand of whiskey.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident emerged in August which appeared to show a man who resembled McGregor throwing a single punch at a man at a bar.

McGregor is facing a single assault charge which carries a fine of €1,500 or a maximum prison term of six months or both if he is convicted.

Speaking about the incident previously, McGregor said: "Whatever comes my way, I will face it. Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it."

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March but later hinted on social media he was ready to reverse that decision.

PA Media