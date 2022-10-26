Conman-turned-DJ who started viral Jerusalema challenge in Ireland pleads guilty to harassing hotelier

The Irish DJ credited with getting the Gardaí involved in the viral online ‘Jerusalema challenge’ has pleaded guilty to harassing a Clare hotelier.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, Boyle native, Frankie Shanley (46) – aka DJ Frankie Beats - formally entered a guilty plea to harassing Derek Logue of the Bellbridge House Hotel near Spanish Point in 2019.

In the single count, Mr Shanley has pleaded guilty to between June 18 and October 10, 2019, to harassing Mr Logue by persistently communicating with him and thereby interfering with his peace and privacy and causing him alarm and distress.

Mr Shanley has been on remand in custody since March concerning the offence.

Today, Judge Francis Comerford extended a legal aid certificate to cover the cost of a psychologist’s report for Mr Shanley.

Mr Shanley entered his guilty plea via video link from prison after telling Judge Comerford that it was his preference to formally enter his plea via video-link as he is afraid of contracting Covid-19 during any prison-court transfer.

He told the judge at a previous court hearing: "I am afraid of Covid-19. I had TB in 2011 and I was always told that it could be re-activated by a virus."

He said: "The Prison Authorities do their best but with being moved to holding cells in court and meeting potentially other prisoners, I have a concern that something could happen.”

During an earlier bail hearing concerning the case, solicitor for Mr Shanley, Daragh Hassett, said that Mr Shanley has been working as a DJ in Greece and Albufeira for the past couple of years and has remained trouble free.

Mr Hassett said that Mr Shanley of The Abbey, Bridge Street, Tralee, Co Kerry, has turned his life around and was credited here for getting the Gardaí involved in the Jerusalema online dance challenge which went viral online during the Covid pandemic.

After the Swiss police performed the challenge, the DJ tweeted the Gardaí, saying: “Police officers in Switzeraland ‘@fedpolCH decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing! @gardainfo will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this?” Following this the challange took off with groups around the country and around the world taking part.

The challenge involved groups from around the world, particularly emergency services such as the Gardaí, appearing on video dancing to the song Jerusalema by South African DJ and record producer Master KG, and nominating the next group they wanted to record it.

Mr Hassett handed in an Irish Examiner news feature on Mr Shanley that included a photo of him with Cliff Richard and Bonnie Tyler during the course of his DJ work at radio station Kiss FM.

Shanley, once dubbed ‘Ireland’s greatest conman’, has more than 70 convictions in Ireland for offences including stealing cars and electronic equipment, and served more than three years in jail from 2011 to 2014.

He would pose as a garda, a radio DJ or TV producer to con people, and came to national attention when he was the subject of three episodes of Liveline, and even rang and spoke to Joe Duffy live on air while on the run in 2006.

In evidence at the bail hearing, Mr Shanley said that while overseas in Greece and Portugal “I was working full time. I was working very, very hard. I loved it. I was told that I would never amount to anything after everything that happened, but I didn't give up.”

Counsel for Mr Shanley, Rebecca Treacy BL told Judge Comerford today that if there is any delay in obtaining the psychologist’s report, there may be updated instructions from Mr Shanley.

Judge Comerford remanded Mr Shanley in custody to appear before Ennis Circuit Court for December 12.