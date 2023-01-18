Concert promoter who referred to a woman with mobility issues as a 'liability' ordered to pay couple €3,000 each for discrimination

A promoter has been ordered to pay €3,000 each to a couple with mobility issues after failing to provide them with reasonable accommodation when they asked for seats at a concert.

At an equality hearing last September, one of the complainants, a crutches user, said the promoter, Lantern Events Ltd, “repeatedly referred to her as a ‘liability’”, a label she regarded as “offensive”.

Complaints by Maria Casey and her partner Karl Woods under the Equal Status Act 2000 against the company were upheld in a decision published this morning by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Ms Casey told the tribunal that she uses crutches for mobility, while her husband was unable to stand for long periods because of the effects of an injury.

She said in her evidence that she emailed the promoter over five weeks before a concert on 27 October 2021 to inform the company of their mobility issues and phoned after she got no response.

Ms Casey said the woman who answered the phone left the line open as she spoke to a colleague about her request.

Asked whether there was any possibility that she could be facilitated, the second person she could hear “simply said ‘no’,” Ms Casey told the tribunal.

The company was represented at hearing by a man identified only as the “respondent principal” in the written decision – and Ms Casey said it was the same man she had heard responding on the other end of the phone.

Ms Casey said she emailed again five days later but “again received no response”.

She said she was unhappy with how she had been treated and the “lack of engagement” by the promoter in getting the matter resolved.

The promoter told the tribunal he was “honestly of the view that both the complainant and her partner were on crutches” and that the reason he would not permit them to take seats in the booths was because they would have to “climb three steps” to get to them.

He said he used the word “liability” in the context of the view he said would be taken by his insurers of the matter and added that he would “never intentionally discriminate against anyone”.

Ms Casey said it seemed to her that the promoter “was not interested in resolving the matter as he was preoccupied with a previous issue where someone had fallen”.

The respondent told the tribunal he felt the couple “were hostile to him”.

Adjudicating officer Andrew Heavey noted that there was “no factual dispute between the parties in relation to the events that took place prior to the concert”.

He wrote that the respondent principal had been “genuinely upset” by the allegations at the hearing and that he fully accepted it had not been the company’s intention to discriminate against the complainants.

“It is unfortunate that the respondent did not engage with the complainant on resolving this issue as it seems that a solution could have been found, as was accepted by the respondent,” Mr Heavey wrote.

He found both complaints to be “well founded” and directed the company to pay €3,000 to both Ms Casey and Mr Woods.