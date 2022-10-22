Concern at suspended sentence for man over harassing TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

An organisation promoting the participation of women in politics has expressed concern about the level of the sentence handed to a man who sent unwanted sexual messages to a Fine Gael TD.

Gerard Culhane (43) received a one-year suspended term for a “terrifying” campaign of harassment against Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Judge Patricia Ryan said messages he sent, which included explicit content, were “very disturbing and frightening” for the TD.

However, the judge decided not to send him to jail after hearing he was remorseful, had no previous convictions, had been very socially isolated and suffered from medical issues at the time.

Women for Election said it welcomed the conviction, but was “concerned over the low level of sentencing”. In a statement, it said: “We don’t want this to discourage women in the future coming forward about their experiences.

“In particular, we are concerned that the impact of the crime is not reflected in the sentence.”

Asked if the sentence would be enough of a deterrent to others, Ms Carroll MacNeill (42) said: “The sentence is a matter for the judge.”

However, the Dún Laoghaire TD did say the case showed An Garda Síochána took complaints seriously, and she urged women who receive unwanted sexual messages to report them.

“There are many women facing the same thing I did, unwanted advances, whether online or in person,” she said.

“So I want to say clearly that it is not acceptable to send unwanted sexual content, to have to receive it at any time of day, whether intended frivolously or threateningly. Sending unwanted sexual content is not normal. It is not acceptable.

“If you are in this situation, or any other that is happening without your consent, it is possible to bring those concerns to An Garda Síochána.

“You will be taken seriously. The criminal justice system is there to support you.”

Ms Carroll MacNeill was harassed by Culhane during and after the 2020 general election campaign, when he sent her 13 inappropriate messages via Facebook Messenger.

These included sexually explicit videos he had downloaded from pornographic websites, and comments about her appearance. She did not know who was sending the messages, which put her in fear for her safety on the campaign trail.

The TD was accompanied at the Criminal Courts of Justice by her husband, former rugby international Hugo MacNeill, her mother, Mary Carroll, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and TDs Brendan Griffin, Neale Richmond and Alan Farrell.

Culhane, of Marian Place, Glin, Co Limerick, was identified following a garda investigation.

He pleaded guilty to harassing the TD between January 13 and March 26, 2020. The court heard he was unemployed and lived with his parents. He had conversations with some women via Facebook Messenger. His counsel, Karl Monahan, said he contacted the TD because he was “curious to see could he engage her in conversation”.

Mr Monahan pleaded for leniency, saying Culhane did not intend to cause distress or alarm and was now remorseful, felt shame and guilt and acknowledged his actions were stupid. He said a probation report reflected that his client was “very sorry” and “felt he had let himself and his family down”.

He said he had made a donation to a charity nominated by his victim.

Judge Ryan said the maximum sentence for the offence was seven years and there was a number of aggravating factors. These were the number of messages, the effect they had on the victim during a stressful period in her life and the fact she did not know the identity of the person sending the messages when she was out in public every day.

In mitigation, the judge took into account Culhane’s early plea, his remorse, his co-operation with gardaí and his lack of previous convictions. She imposed a one-year suspended sentence, a condition of which will be that he must not contact the TD in any way and must stay away from her, her home, her constituency office and the environs of Leinster House for five years.