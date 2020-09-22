Con Air: Fake airline pilot jailed for multiple cases of deception

A serial fraudster and convicted stalker who pretended to be an airline pilot to obtain a bank loan for more than €40,000 was jailed yesterday for 18 months

David Nevin (46), who had been living in a high-end apartment in the Malahide area of the capital but is originally from Terryglass, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was handed the jail sentence by Judge Elma Sheahan at Dublin Circuit Court.

Judge Sheahan noted the offences showed a significant degree of planning and premeditation.

She said they were indicative of an "aspirational lifestyle" and had not been committed out of "dire necessity" but were an attempt to "enjoy the high life".

Payslips

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Nevin, who has 20 previous convictions, used fake bank statements and payslips to obtain the loan and a car in his attempts to live it up.

Detective Garda Mark O' Riordan outlined the facts of the case at a previous court hearing.

These included an incident in July 2017 when Nevin secured a loan from Bank Of Ireland by providing a false AIB statement that claimed he was being paid more than €8,000 a month as a pilot for Etihad.

Nevin also pleaded guilty to inducing the handover of a car at Leaseplan, Turnpike, Road, Ballymount, on June 14, 2018.

He further admitted using a fake AIB personal bank account statement at Leaseplan Fleet Management Services on May 28, 2018, with the intention of inducing another to accept it.

Nevin also pleaded guilty to attempted deceptions at KBC, Sandwith Street, Dublin, in relation to the use of a false payslip in the course of a credit card application, and at Audi Athlone, Co Westmeath, on June 7, 2018 in relation to the sale of an Audi A5 car.

The court heard Nevin has so far repaid €5,500 and had brought €1,000 to court yesterday.

Judge Sheahan noted Nevin had cooperated with the garda investigation.

She took into account difficulties in his background outlined in a psychiatric report and that he wished to rehabilitate and work in the future.

The judge noted that his guilty plea was of value to the court "in these unusual times".

She added, however, that there was a clear pattern of offending, and he had reached a point where a custodial sentence was inevitable.

