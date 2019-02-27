A COMPUTER worker who claimed to be a naturist was jailed for 18 months after Gardaí, acting on a tip-off from Interpol, found almost 80,000 images of child pornography stored on a series of hard drives at his home.

Computer worker who claimed to be a naturist jailed after being found with almost 80,000 child porn images

Cynan Rees (55) was jailed as Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin described some of the images as "reprehensible" and depicted young children engaged in sex acts with each other and with adults.

When Gardaí arrived to search Rees' Cork home on May 1 2014, he initially told them the large number of nude photos found on various computer hard drives was because of his interest in naturism.

However, an analysis of what Det Garda Sean Minihan told Cork Circuit Criminal Court was "a colossal" amount of image files eventually revealed almost 80,000 images of child pornography.

The Garda search followed information from Interpol received in September 2013 in respect of a specific Internet site.

The information was generated by German police.

An investigation into one user name on the site led Gardaí to Rees.

An analysis of a number of hard drives seized by Gardaí from the defendant's home revealed a total of 78,800 child pornographic images and videos.

Of those, 2,280 images and 483 videos were found to be classified as category one - or the most serious form of child pornography depicting young children engaged in sex acts with adults.

Rees of The Residence, Old Belmont, Rochestown, Cork pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography on three hard drives at his home.

The court was told that Rees is a single man who works in the IT sector.

He has no previous convictions and co-operated fully with the Garda investigation after the seizure of the hard drives from his home.

Imelda Kelly BL, for the State, said the analysis of the total amount of images involved took some time.

“There were 78,800 images of child nudity where the genital area is exposed," she said.

"There were 2,280 images of children in sexual activity with adults or other children." "And there were 360 videos of child nudity and 483 videos of children in sexual activity with adults or other children.”

Defence counsel, Ray Boland BL, said his client was eager to secure counselling.

He said his client had co-operated with Gardaí and now wanted counselling for the issues involved in the case.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said there was a distinction between possession of child pornography and the much more serious count of distribution of child pornography.

The defendant was in the former category having been convicted of possession of such images.

But the judge said it was an aggravating factor that so many images were found on the three hard drives seized by Gardaí.

He also noted the number of images which fell into the most serious category.

"They are the most reprehensible," he warned.

Judge Ó Donnabháin warned that a custodial sentence was required.

"I cannot ignore the seriousness of the possession in this case," he said.

He imposed a three year prison sentence but agreed to suspend the final 18 months in light of the defendant's plea, his co-operation with Gardai and his willingness to undergo specialist counselling.

The judge acknowledged that such counselling was "prolonged and challenging."

He said it was to the defendant's credit that he was willing to undergo such counselling.

Judge Ó Donnabháin directed that, after being released from his 18 month prison term, Rees complete a counselling course with Forensic Psychological Services Ireland.

He also ordered that he also remain under the supervision of the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) for three years.

Online Editors