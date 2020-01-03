'Complex' investigation into abduction and false imprisonment of QIH director Kevin Lunney involves over 400 statements, court told

The investigation into the abduction and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney is ‘a complex case’ involving over 400 statements, a court has been told.

Sgt. Paddy McGirl told Judge James Faughnan at Harristown District Court in Roscommon that the investigation is still in its infancy.

He said it was not possible to give a timeline on when a Book of Evidence would be ready as it was a complicated case

“It will be a lengthy investigation. There are over 400 statements, 1,000 jobs in the job book, CCTV footage from five counties and DNA and forensic evidence awaiting analysis.

