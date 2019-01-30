'Completely immoral' - family of woman killed in M50 crash urge people not to share graphic images

The family of a woman who died in a collision on the M50 last week have urged the public not to share distressing photos and videos which were taken at the scene of the crash.

Jackie Griffin lost her life in a multi-vehicle collision last Thursday and her devastated family have spoken publicly for the first time since the crash to condemn the videos and pictures which were widely circulated via social media.

In a statement issued by a family friend, they said the past week has been “difficult enough without what has come to our attention.

“The immediate aftermath of Jacqueline's horrific accident was deliberately filmed and photographed. This video and photographs were then shared over a number of social media platforms.

“I am confident that the majority of society would have the good sense to know that this is completely immoral and should be reported, deleted and not shared.

“It is my hope that this message is shared far and wide among today’s on and offline influencers. When or if you receive these images, I urge you to stop and think. Do not share. Delete and report.”

The family go on to describe Jacqueline as "a daughter, auntie, sister, partner and beautiful person.

“We now ask for privacy and ask that the media do not arrive at Jackie’s funeral so that we can have that privacy. Thank you.”

Online Editors