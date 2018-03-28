The complainant at the centre of a high-profile rape trial said she still does not regret reporting the alleged rape.

The complainant at the centre of a high-profile rape trial said she still does not regret reporting the alleged rape.

Complainant at centre of high-profile rape trial 'still does not regret reporting alleged rape'

Speaking following the 'not guilty' verdicts for all four defendants, Detective Chief Inspector Zoe McKee, the senior investigating officer, said she had spoken to the complainant and that she was "understandably upset and disappointed with the outcome".

During the trial, the complainant said she had no regrets about reporting the alleged rape. Detective Chief Inspector Zoe McKee was asked today if that was still the case, and said; "yes, I can confirm that's still the case".

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been found not guilty by a jury of raping a young student at a house party two years ago. Mr Jackson (26) was also found not guilty of sexually assaulting the then 19-year-old woman.

The rugby players' close friend Blane McIlroy (26) has been found not guilty of exposure. A second friend, Rory Harrison (25), has been found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

After three hours and 45 minutes of deliberation, the jury of eight men and three women returned to courtroom No 12 shortly after noon and told the judge they had reached a unanimous verdict on all counts.

Online Editors