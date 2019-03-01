Companies - including Richard Quirke - unable to get gaming licence

A number of companies, including one run by prominent arcade operator Richard Quirke, have been unable to secure gaming licences.

The licences were sought following a crackdown by Revenue Commissioners which has led to the seizure of 293 gaming machines.

Applications were made at Dublin District Court by a number of companies on Wednesday. These include Mr Quirke's Dublin Pool & Juke Box Ltd, which operates Dr Quirkey's on Dublin's O'Connell Street, and the operators of the Expo Casino in Tallaght.

The applications were opposed by councils in the Dublin metropolitan area and the Licensed Gaming Association of Ireland.

Judge Michael Coghlan refused jurisdiction of the applications, meaning the licences will now have to be sought in a higher court.

In a written judgment, he said he was constrained by decisions of councils to not allow gaming licences in certain areas. He said the premises involved have traded for a considerable period without controversy but several applications had been made since the Revenue started a "new regulatory and tax assessment process".

Neither Dr Quirkey's nor Expo could provide a spokesperson yesterday.

Irish Independent