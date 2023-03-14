| 5.5°C Dublin

Community volunteer (54) who punched, kicked and stabbed a man in revenge attack escapes jail

Lee Lismore (54) who pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm (Photo Collins Courts) Expand

Isabel Hayes

A community volunteer who took part in a revenge attack on a man who previously assaulted him, leaving the victim with a bleed to the brain, has been given a suspended sentence.

Lee Lismore was one of three men who punched, kicked and stabbed a man with an unknown implement at Smithfield, Dublin in April 2021.

