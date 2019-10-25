Commissioner appeals High Court order to name smear case gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is appealing a High Court order directing him to disclose the names of gardaí believed to have engaged in an online smear campaign against a former colleague.

The order requires that the names and addresses of gardaí identified during an internal investigation be handed over to an ex-garda who believes he was defamed in messages circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook last year.

But the Irish Independent understands the Commissioner fears the integrity of future internal investigations could be affected as a result of the ruling last month by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys.

An appeal against the decision was lodged on October 16, court records show. The matter will go before the Court of Appeal in late November for the issuing of directions.

Mr Justice Humphreys's order followed an application by Keith Blythe, of Naas, Co Kildare, a former garda who worked in the legal department in Garda headquarters.

In September last year he issued High Court proceedings aimed at halting a Garda sergeant promotion competition until an internal appeal he lodged had been fully investigated. His case had the potential to delay the promotions of hundreds of gardaí.

Within days of issuing the proceedings he was made aware that false material had been spread about him on online messaging services.

The action was later settled and Mr Blythe left the force.

But he returned to the High Court last month where he successfully secured what is known as a Norwich Pharmacal order. This requires a third party, in this case the Commissioner, to disclose the identity of an unknown wrongdoer, having somehow been mixed up in the wrongdoing.

Mr Blythe is seeking the information for the purpose of issuing defamation proceedings.

The court heard the circulation of the material had caused Mr Blythe considerable distress.

The Commissioner's legal team opposed the application.

It is understood Mr Harris now fears the order could open the door to further requests for confidential information relating to disciplinary matters and impact on levels of co-operation with internal inquiries if absolute confidentiality cannot be guaranteed.

