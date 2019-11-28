Comedian Sil Fox's trial for alleged sexual assault delayed

The entertainer (86) had his case adjourned after Dublin District Court heard it would take at least a day to hear, with eight prosecution witnesses and CCTV evidence.

Judge Paula Murphy said she did not want the trial in the non-jury court to start today without being able to finish it and instead adjourned it to arrange a new date.

A friend of the accused came forward and told the court if the case is put back for another few months "it's going to kill him."

Sylvester (Sil) Fox (86), with an address at Wellington Lawn in Templeogue, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The assault allegedly happened at a named bar and restaurant in the south city centre on December 17, 2018.

Mr Fox, dressed in a blue suit with a white shirt and blue tie sat in the court’s front row with a number of supporters until his case was called, then stood, watching proceedings with his hands held in front of him.

His barrister Emer Ní Chúagáin told Judge Murphy the case was listed for hearing today and would take “some time.”

She had been discussing how much time would be needed with the prosecution and “we are anxious to avoid part-heard matters,” she said.

State solicitor Alva O'Herlihy said there would be eight prosecution witnesses and CCTV footage. She said the court would “note the nature of the allegations” and she also did not want it to be part-heard.

“It would have required at least a full clear day set aside,” she said.

However, a number of other cases were listed in the court for today.

Ms Ní Chúagáin said the accused had indicated at the very first opportunity that he would be contesting the charge and an early hearing date had been sought.

Her client was very anxious to have the case dealt with.

"He's 86 years of age and it's had a significant impact on him over the last number of months in terms of his health," she said.

“I’m not starting it now and finishing in May or something,” Judge Murphy said.

The judge said the case could be given a half day today, but Ms Ní Chúagáin said the "least preferable option" would be to part-hear the evidence and adjourn it for a number of months.

A friend of the accused then walked forward with Mr Fox to the front of the court and said if the case was put back for a number of months "it's going to kill him."

Judge Murphy remanded the accused on continuing bail, to appear in court again on December 5. The case will be mentioned on that date, to find a special hearing date and Judge Murphy excused Mr Fox from attending, at his lawyer's requrest.

"He's an elderly man, there's significant strain by coming in to court," Ms Ní Chúagáin said.

Mr Fox was not required to address the court himself. No details of the allegations against him have yet been heard.

When Mr Fox first appeared in court last July, details of his arrest, charge and caution were submitted by certificate by the Garda Sergeant Gail Smith.

Sgt Smith told the court that the DPP had directed trial of the case in the district court.

A written summary of the alleged facts was handed into court and a judge accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case. No details of the allegations were read out.

Defence solicitor Michael French had said his client was pleading not guilty to the charge and was seeking an early hearing date.

A defence application to impose reporting restrictions was refused on the previous court date.

Originally from Dublin's Liberties, Sil Fox followed his father into the tailoring trade. He later gave up a steady job in a hat factory to become a full-time comedian.

In recent years he has been a regular contributor to Liveline's 'Funny Friday' on RTE Radio 1.

