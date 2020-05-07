Comedian Sil Fox asks for delayed sexual assault trial to be moved forward

VETERAN comedian Sil Fox's lawyers have asked for his delayed trial for sexual assault to be brought forward because of an "element of urgency" over his age.

Granting an earlier date for the the case to resume, Judge Grainne Malone stressed that it was only being given priority because it had already been heard in part.

She set a date later this month for the trial judge to make a decision on a defence application to dismiss the charge.

Sylvester Fox (87), has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on a woman at a bar in the south city centre on December 17, 2018.

The accused, who grew up in the Liberties in Dublin's south inner city but has an address at Wellington Lawn, Templeogue, was not required to be present when the case came back before Dublin District Court.

The non-jury trial had been heard in part earlier this year by Judge Paula Murphy, with evidence given by the alleged victim, followed by a defence application for a dismissal.

It had then been delayed for two months, until June, amid restrictions in the courts over the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the case was re-entered in the court list and came before Judge Malone. A state solicitor said two separate dates were required - one for the trial judge to give a decision on the application for a dismissal and another for the resumption of evidence if the trial is to continue.

Defence barrister Emer Ní Chúagáin said both she and the prosecution had submissions to make. There was a concern that the process had gone on for such a length of time and the earliest possible date was being sought, she said.

"There is an element of urgency in this case because of the age of the parties involved," Ms Ní Chúagáin said.

She told Judge Malone the accused was 87 and there were elderly witnesses. The complainant had "certain disabilities and is anxious to deal with the case," the court heard.

"You understand that the accused is on bail and the only thing that gives this case any priority is the fact that it's part heard," the judge said. "It seems appropriate to get part-heard matters dealt with as soon as possible."

She added that there was "limited time available to us."

The judge set May 25 for the first date required and said at that point "everybody will have a better idea how the courts are generally fixed."

The trial has heard Mr Fox had agreed to a request for a selfie picture with the middle-aged complainant who had been on a Christmas night out with friends.

The woman alleged he "put his hand on to my lap, on to my groin and he tickled my vagina, and doing so he said, ‘You will always remember where this picture was taken’.”

She claimed when she confronted him he said “You should be so lucky” he told her “this is ridiculous, this is stupid”.

The court heard Mr Fox told gardai the woman was a liar and trying to “ruin my name”; he denied the allegation completely and said “that is a load of crap”.

