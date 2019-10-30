Comedian Al Porter arrested after interfering as gardaí dealt with public order incident, court hears

The former TV and radio presenter (26) intervened as officers were arresting other people who had been shouting at them in the late night incident.

Mr Porter maintained he was trying to act as a "peacemaker", but admitted a public order offence.

Judge Flann Brennan dismissed the case, leaving him without a criminal record, after telling him to "mind his own business" in future.

Mr Porter, from Raheen Park, Springfield, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a garda in an incident at Camden Street on October 6 last.

The entertainer, whose real name is Alan Kavanagh, has previously hosted Blind Date on TV3, was a lunchtime radio presenter on Today FM and starred in the Gaiety's Christmas panto.

His case came before Dublin District Court for the first time today.

Garda Sergeant Gail Smith handed evidence of the accused's arrest, charge and caution in to court by certificate and said a summary of the case had been submitted to the defence. There was one charge, she said.

Mr Porter was pleading guilty, his lawyer said.

Sgt Smith said gardaí were on patrol at 2.45am when a group of young men began shouting at them. The gardaí had stopped to arrest one of these people when Mr Porter intervened and said "No, he didn't think they should be arrested," Sgt Smith said.

Mr Porter was then himself arrested for interfering in the arrest.

He was subsequently released and returned to the garda station twice to apologise, the court heard. Mr Porter had no previous convictions and had not come to the attention of the gardaí since.

Mr Porter was "trying to be the peacemaker" and what happened was a "momentary aberration", his lawyer said.

He was very apologetic and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

His lawyer asked Judge Brennan to deal with Mr Porter as leniently as possible.

"Mr Kavanagh, don't do anything as foolish as this again, mind your own business in future," Judge Brennan said.

He accepted the accused had learned a lesson and remarked: "Blessed is the peacemaker."

The brief hearing lasted less than two minutes.

The accused, wearing a purple jumper, white shirt, black trousers and black shoes, thanked the judge before leaving the courtroom.

Porter stood down from his role as Today FM lunchtime presenter in 2017, with his TV3 show Blind Date dropped shortly after.

He also stood aside from his involvement in the Gaiety Christmas panto at around the same time.

