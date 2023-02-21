| 13.5°C Dublin

Collision between trawler and cargo ship could have caused ‘environmental disaster’, High Court hears

The cargo ship was en route to the Aughinish plant in Limerick at the time of the collision Expand

Tim Healy

An environmental disaster off the south west coast was a possible result of a collision between a trawler and a cargo vessel on its way to the Aughinish plant in Limerick, the High Court has heard.

The collision occurred just before midnight on October 12, 2019, between the French-registered Kirrixhi trawler and the Hong Kong-registered Hua Sheng Hai bulk carrier around 24 nautical miles north west of Inishtearagh Lighthouse on one of the Blasket Islands.

