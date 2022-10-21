| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

College burglar who was ‘looking for a toilet’ jailed for four months

Jason Halpin admitted burglary Expand

Close

Jason Halpin admitted burglary

Jason Halpin admitted burglary

Jason Halpin admitted burglary

Eimear Cotter

A MAN and his girlfriend who got into a third level college through an open door and threw property around an office were just looking for a toilet, a court has heard.

Jason Halpin (49) and his girlfriend were homeless at the time and living in his car.

Most Watched

Privacy