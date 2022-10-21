College burglar who was ‘looking for a toilet’ jailed for four months

A MAN and his girlfriend who got into a third level college through an open door and threw property around an office were just looking for a toilet, a court has heard.

Jason Halpin (49) and his girlfriend were homeless at the time and living in his car.

The pair saw a door open at the Institute of Technology, Blanchardstown (ITB), and they went into the building, his lawyer said.

Judge David McHugh jailed Halpin for four months. The defendant, of Corduff Grove in Blanchardstown, admitted burglary at the Institute of Technology, Blanchardstown, on June 3, 2017.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court Halpin got into an administrative office at ITB.

Property valued at €300 was thrown around the room.

Sgt Callaghan said Halpin was identified from CCTV footage. He was later detained and questioned by gardaí, and he made full admissions.

The court heard Halpin had 23 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said Halpin was identified as the culprit “within two seconds”, and he lived less than one mile away.

In relation to this incident, Mr O’Doherty said Halpin’s girlfriend had to “answer the call of nature”, she saw a door open and they both went in.

Halpin, a father-of-one, had battled a long-standing drug problem, and this was “more an opportunistic crime”. He did not have the money to pay compensation to the college.

He asked the judge to be lenient, saying Halpin had not been in trouble for some time.