Cockapoo J-Lo's bad hair day leads to €400 pay-out by groomers

A pet owner who took his two dogs to be groomed was horrified to find one had been clipped completely bare and the other left with bleeding toenails.

A pet owner who took his two dogs to be groomed was horrified to find one had been clipped completely bare and the other left with bleeding toenails.

Joseph Comerford - who owns cockapoos J-Lo and Lo-J - successfully sued The Dog Groomers in Swords, Co Dublin, when he brought a small claims action against the firm.

He was awarded €406 - €104 for the two dogs' grooming, €100 for an extra groom to "correct the mistakes" and a further €202 for a rug and clothing that was destroyed after being bled on by one of the dogs.

A cockapoo is a mix between a cocker spaniel and a poodle and requires regular grooming to prevent its fur from getting matted.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In