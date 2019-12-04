Cockapoo J-Lo's bad hair day leads to €400 pay-out by groomers
A pet owner who took his two dogs to be groomed was horrified to find one had been clipped completely bare and the other left with bleeding toenails.
Joseph Comerford - who owns cockapoos J-Lo and Lo-J - successfully sued The Dog Groomers in Swords, Co Dublin, when he brought a small claims action against the firm.
He was awarded €406 - €104 for the two dogs' grooming, €100 for an extra groom to "correct the mistakes" and a further €202 for a rug and clothing that was destroyed after being bled on by one of the dogs.
A cockapoo is a mix between a cocker spaniel and a poodle and requires regular grooming to prevent its fur from getting matted.
Mr Comerford, of Castleview Heights, Swords, told Swords District Court that he left J-Lo, who is a prize-winning dog, and Lo-J at The Dog Groomers at Applewood in Swords for a groom.
When he returned to collect the groomed dogs, he was horrified when J-Lo was "sheared to its skin".
He also said Lo-J was "bleeding all over the kitchen floor tiles and living room rug", from what he believed was its toenails being cut too short.
Representatives from The Dog Groomers failed to appear before the court to defend the claim.
However, in a letter, the owner of the salon and Applewood Veterinary Clinic, Krzysztof Wisniewski, claimed that the dog's hair was matted.
Mr Wisniewski also claimed that "clipping the nails can sometimes cause the bleeding as the tiny vein is located close to the tip of the nail. The bleeding stops on its own and does not require any medical attention."
Judge Miriam Walsh ruled in favour of Mr Comerford's application and ordered the groomers to pay him the total amount of his claim.
Mr Comerford said he gets his dogs groomed every six weeks.
Irish Independent