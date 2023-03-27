‘Cocaine worth €3k found in bathroom’

A man has been accused of having more than €3,600 worth of cocaine in a bathroom at his home in west Dublin.

Kenneth Lynch (33) had the case against him adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Lynch, of Moorfield Lawns, Clondalkin is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions was consenting to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty.

Judge Ciaran Liddy asked to hear an outline of the allegations so he could consider the issue of jurisdiction.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the accused’s home was searched under a warrant on June 13 last year and cocaine with an estimated value of €3,668 was found in a downstairs bathroom.

Judge Liddy accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

He ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence following an application by Mr Lynch’s barrister, Ciaran MacLoughlin.

The judge also granted free legal aid.

Mr Lynch has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under the Misuse of Drugs Act.