A REVELLER who glassed a man on the side of the head after a “kerfuffle” in a nightclub has paid him €2,000 in compensation.

Club-goer fined and €2,000 compo paid to man he glassed in 'kerfuffle'

Kristopher Fawthrop (25) was in Dublin for the weekend celebrating a friend’s birthday when he lashed out.

His solicitor Peter Connolly told Swords District Court that Fawthrop’s weekend away had “gone much further than it should have gone”.

Judge Miriam Walsh fined Fawthrop €450 after he paid €2,000 compensation to the injured party.

The defendant had admitted seriously assaulting a man during a row at Dicey Reilly’s on Harcourt Street on October 21, 2017.

Fawthrop, from Yorkshire, had been out celebrating at a friend’s birthday party when a row broke out.

Outlining the evidence, Sgt Anthony McNulty said the defendant and victim got into an argument and Fawthrop struck the man on the side of the head with a glass.

The defendant, of Wood View, Oakenshaw, Bradford, later identified himself on CCTV footage.

The court heard the victim did not wish to make a victim impact statement, and he had fully recovered from his injuries.

The defendant had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Fawthrop deeply regretted the incident, defence solicitor Peter Connolly said.

He had accepted responsibility for his actions and had pleaded guilty at an early stage, he said.

The defendant had been at a party with friends and he had been drinking, Mr Connolly said.

There was a “kerfuffle”, he said, adding that “things got out of hand” and Fawthrop had lashed out and caused the injuries.

The defendant had spent the weekend in custody following the incident, until he posted cash bail, and this had been a sobering experience, the court heard.

The defendant had a partner and two young children and was in employment, Mr Connolly said.

