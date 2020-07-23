Closing speeches due to be heard in Adrian Donohoe murder trial tomorrow

THE jury in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial will begin hearing closing speeches tomorrow almost six months after the trial began.

Mr Justice Michael White thanked the 13-person jury panel for their patience and tolerance, adding that they are moving onto the final phase of the trial where they will become the "sole judges" of the issues heard in the case.

Lead prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC is due to deliver his final address on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions tomorrow morning and this is expected to take a day.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC is then due to give his closing speech on Monday on behalf of the accused, Aaron Brady (29), who denies capital murder.

Mr Justice White said he will give his charge to the jurors which will deal with specific legal principles as well as summarising the evidence in a neutral way.

This, he said, is expected to take three days, and added that it can be a tedious exercise but that it is the court's duty to ensure they are up to date on all of the issues they will have to deliberate on.

Mr Justice White also thanked the jury for their patience and tolerance, describing it as the "most exceptional" he had ever come across.

He said they have volunteered their time to deliberate on the very important right of a citizen to be trialled by a jury of his peers and that they are owed credit from the court for that.

Earlier, Inspector John Moroney was recalled in relation to claims made against him by Mr Brady while the accused was giving evidence last week.

The court has heard that Insp Moroney took an account of Mr Brady's movements from the day of the robbery when he encountered him the following afternoon.

The jury has heard that the Inspector read Mr Brady's account back to him as he took notes. He later added two further notes which included the accused saying that he did not know about the murder of detective garda Donohoe until the day after the murder.

This has been denied by Aaron Brady who described this as "ridiculous" and claimed this was recorded maliciously or mistakenly by the officer.

This morning Insp Moroney said he did "absolutely not" make the record out of malice and that he was giving an accurate account to the team investigating the murder of his colleague.

He also denied he made a mistake in relation to the record.

Under cross-examination he agreed that this aspect of the note was created after he spoke to Mr Brady and therefore it could not be read back to the accused.

The trial continues before the jury of six men and seven women tomorrow morning.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

