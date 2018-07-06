THE 18-year-old chief suspect in the death of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is to be charged with murder.

'Close friend' to be charged with murder of Cameron Reilly

He was arrested in Co Louth yesterday after a wide-scale investigation into Cameron’s murder in Dunleer in May.

The 18-year-old business student was strangled in an attack that gardai suspect may have been witnessed by a number of teenagers.

The suspect was previously arrested and released without charge, but was re-arrested yesterday following the direction of the DPP. He was detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

Cameron Reilly (18) was found dead by a dog-walker

He will appear before Drogheda District Court at 10am today.

MOTIVE

The Herald previously revealed that the 18-year-old was a “close friend” of the victim.

Sources said that the arrested teenager is the chief suspect in the case and no known motive has yet been established by detectives.

Cameron’s body was found by a dog walker in a field just outside of the town of Dunleer, Co Louth, on the morning of May 26.

The first-year college student has been remembered as “kind, polite and gentle”.

The 18-year-old suspect, who has no criminal convictions, was first arrested in Dunleer last month.

It emerged that gardai seized clothing and footwear from several of Cameron’s friends, which is understood to have led to a vital DNA breakthrough.

SEARCHES

Gardai have not yet recovered Cameron’s phone, despite extensive searches.

They believe it holds the key to what exactly happened on the night he died.

A reservoir near to where he was found was drained in the search for the boy’s iPhone 8 Plus, but nothing was uncovered.

Gardai have extensively interviewed all the friends of the Dundalk Institute of Technology student who were socialising with him on the night of his murder.

From the outset, gardai have believed that the answer to who was involved in Cameron’s death lies close to Dunleer.

They know that up to 20 youths in their late teens and early 20s were circulating and socialising in the area around the time of the murder.

