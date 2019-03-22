Cleaner sent supervisor a video of man raping baby 'to highlight danger of exploitation'

A man told his supervisor he emailed him a video of a baby being raped to highlight the dangers of child sexual exploitation, a court has heard.

Frank Kamara (29) with an address at Loreto Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of child pornography on January 17, 2018.

Garda Joanne Grogan told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that Kamara was working as a member of a cleaning crew at a shopping centre in Dublin city.

On the date of the offence he sent a video to his supervisor who viewed the video for two seconds and was shocked and immediately deleted it.

He confronted Kamara who tearfully explained he sent the video to highlight the dangers of child sexual exploitation and to warn him not leave his own children with people he did not trust.

Kamara agreed to attend a garda station at his supervisor's urging.

Gda Grogan said the video showed a male adult who was naked from the waist down recording himself raping a boy approximately one or two year's old. The video was four minutes and 59 seconds in duration.

Gda Grogan agreed with Roisin Lacey SC, defending, that her client was in no way responsible for the production of the video. Kamara told gardaí he had been sent the video by a woman in Nigeria and had deleted it after he sent it to his supervisor.

Ms Lacey said it was a “rather unusual case” due to the circumstances in which the video came to light and the video was the only example of child pornography found on her client's phone. She said the case was “very obviously a once off” situation.

She submitted that Kamara volunteers regularly at a charity shop and has made donations to Temple Street Children's Hospital and Barnardo's Children's Charity despite his modest income. He is now working as an assistant chef and was working as a cleaner at the time of the offence.

Karma's wife from an arranged marriage is currently living in Nigeria and he has one child.

Kamara has no previous convictions. He is originally from Sierra Leone, but has lived in Ireland since 2009 and became a citizen in 2015.

Judge Elma Shehan remanded Kamara on continuing bail and adjourned the matter to April 4, next for sentencing.

