| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Clare man facing jail-time for ‘smoking a few joints’ goes on hunger strike

I will be starving in Ennis Circuit Court,” he said. “I don’t know what else to do”

John O'Regan (59) is facing jail-time for a series of cannabis offences Expand

Close

John O'Regan (59) is facing jail-time for a series of cannabis offences

John O'Regan (59) is facing jail-time for a series of cannabis offences

John O'Regan (59) is facing jail-time for a series of cannabis offences

Maeve McTaggart

A Clare man facing prison for possession of cannabis is going on hunger-strike in a last-ditch attempt to dodge jail.

John O’Regan (59) is lowering his food intake this week before going on hunger strike ahead of his sentencing on March 9.

Related topics

More On Clare news

Most Watched

Privacy