Claim Beacon Hospital boss Michael Cullen misled court in row over banning of barrister

A hospital chief executive has been accused of “a substantial misleading” of the High Court in a row over the banning of a barrister from getting treatment.

The claim was made in court about Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen by a lawyer representing Alan Toal, a well-known barrister who passed away in November at the age of 60.

Shortly before his death, the court heard an application from Mr Toal for an injunction restraining the south Dublin private hospital from taking any steps to give effect to his barring and the purported termination of his medical treatment.

The barrister had been a patient there since 2011, undergoing surgeries to manage a spinal and nerve condition, and more recently receiving treatment for chronic pain.

In an affidavit, Mr Cullen claimed Mr Toal was barred for refusing to leave when deemed fit for discharge last March. Mr Toal disputed this and said he was barred after representing a doctor involved in a legal dispute with the hospital.

A decision on the application was not made before the barrister’s death and the case appeared to be moot.

Mr Toal claimed his barring meant he could not seek treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by a criminal

However, his legal team has now raised issues over the contents of Mr Cullen’s affidavit following the release by the hospital of the barrister’s medical records.

Michael Francis Forde, counsel for Mr Toal, told the High Court “a live legal issue” remained and alleged the records showed there had been “an extremely serious misleading of the court by Mr Cullen in his affidavit”.

The claim was made during a hearing on December 16, when Mr Justice Conor Dignam directed that an affidavit and issue paper on the matter be filed by Mr Toal’s side.

Owen Keany, counsel for the hospital, said Mr Forde had made “very serious allegations” and that he objected “in the strongest possible terms” to the language used. He asked to be put on notice of any outstanding issues so his side could address them.

Mr Forde, instructed by solicitor John Geary, said the court had directed the release of Mr Toal’s medical records last October to allow him to engage in a clinical handover or to get a medical appointment with another specialist.

“The records were only disclosed the day following my client’s death and fully disclose a misleading of the court,” he said.

“Of course, the Beacon would push the matter into mootness because they do not want to be reviewed by this court or any other court. It is not acceptable and requires a full review judge.”

The case will return to the court in January. Mr Justice Dignam said that in the first instance he needed to resolve what should happen with the injunction application. No ruling was made on it prior to Mr Toal’s death.

Mr Toal claimed his barring meant he could not seek treatment from the Beacon last August after he was allegedly assaulted and subjected to death threats by a criminal.

Although the decision to ban him is said to have been made last March, Mr Toal claimed he only learned about it in June when an appointment with his consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Professor Turlough O’Donnell, was cancelled.

In his affidavit, Mr Cullen said the hospital had the right to refuse admission to any individual.

He claimed that on February 18, Prof O’Donnell deemed Mr Toal fit for discharge on February 21, but he alleged Mr Toal refused to leave until March 1.

The CEO claimed that, in addition to placing staff “in a very difficult position”, the situation exposed the hospital to “a significant commercial cost” because it would not recover the cost of Mr Toal’s care from his insurer following the initial formal discharge on February 21.

Mr Toal disputed this, saying he was never told he was being discharged.