| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Claim Beacon Hospital boss Michael Cullen misled court in row over banning of barrister

Dead lawyer’s legal team raise issues over Beacon Hospital’s CEO’s affidavit

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen says barrister Alan Toal was deemed fit for discharge. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen says barrister Alan Toal was deemed fit for discharge. Photo: Frank McGrath

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen says barrister Alan Toal was deemed fit for discharge. Photo: Frank McGrath

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen says barrister Alan Toal was deemed fit for discharge. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A hospital chief executive has been accused of “a substantial misleading” of the High Court in a row over the banning of a barrister from getting treatment.

The claim was made in court about Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen by a lawyer representing Alan Toal, a well-known barrister who passed away in November at the age of 60.

Most Watched

Privacy