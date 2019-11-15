Citizenship residence rule 'unworkable and too rigid', say top judges

A ruling that foreign nationals applying for Irish citizenship must spend every day in the country the year before the application has been struck down.

The "unworkable" and "unduly rigid" High Court finding that applicants for Irish citizenship must have "unbroken" residence here was overturned on appeal.

The Court of Appeal (COA) ruled the Justice Minister's approach to the continuous residence requirement - permitting citizenship applicants to be six weeks out of the country, and more in some circumstances, in the year before they apply - is "reasonable" and not rigid, inflexible or unlawful.

The minister's approach facilitates "flexibility, clarity and certainty" in operating the relevant law and assists applicants in establishing with certainty how the criterion of "one year's continuous residence" in the State is to be satisfied for naturalisation purposes, it said.

