Citizenship residence rule 'unworkable and too rigid', say top judges
A ruling that foreign nationals applying for Irish citizenship must spend every day in the country the year before the application has been struck down.
The "unworkable" and "unduly rigid" High Court finding that applicants for Irish citizenship must have "unbroken" residence here was overturned on appeal.
The Court of Appeal (COA) ruled the Justice Minister's approach to the continuous residence requirement - permitting citizenship applicants to be six weeks out of the country, and more in some circumstances, in the year before they apply - is "reasonable" and not rigid, inflexible or unlawful.
The minister's approach facilitates "flexibility, clarity and certainty" in operating the relevant law and assists applicants in establishing with certainty how the criterion of "one year's continuous residence" in the State is to be satisfied for naturalisation purposes, it said.
Having applied that policy, the minister was entitled in 2018 to refuse a citizenship application by an Australian man, Roderick Jones, it ruled.
There is no limit to the number of such applications Mr Jones can bring, it noted.
The controversial High Court decision last May caused huge uncertainty concerning citizenship applications and also prompted calls for legislative change.
Mr Justice Max Barrett made the finding in the case of Mr Jones. He works in the university sector here and has lived here since October 2011. He was refused citizenship due to being out of the country for 100 days - 97 on holiday and three for work reasons - in the year before he applied.
Mr Justice Barrett upheld the minister's refusal but also said the minister's discretionary practice of allowing applicants six weeks out of the country, for holiday or other reasons, and more time in exceptional circumstances, is not permitted by the Citizenship Act.
Neither side had argued for that interpretation and, when Mr Jones brought an appeal, it got a priority hearing last month because of the uncertainty caused.
During the appeal, both sides disputed the High Court's construction of the words "continuous residence".
Sara Moorhead, for the minister, argued Mr Jones's appeal should otherwise be dismissed and disputed arguments the minister's six-week discretionary policy is unlawful.
Giving the three-judge COA judgment, Ms Justice Máire Whelan said the High Court erred in law in how it interpreted "continuous residence".
That construction was "unworkable, overly literal, unduly rigid and gives rise to an absurdity", she said.
Irish Independent