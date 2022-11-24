| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Christmas shoplifter was smoking ‘ice’ and in a ‘drugs haze’ at the time, court told

Rebecca McGrane of Carton Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, admitted separate thefts of Christmas decorations, a bottle of cola and confectionery Expand

Close

Rebecca McGrane of Carton Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, admitted separate thefts of Christmas decorations, a bottle of cola and confectionery

Rebecca McGrane of Carton Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, admitted separate thefts of Christmas decorations, a bottle of cola and confectionery

Rebecca McGrane of Carton Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, admitted separate thefts of Christmas decorations, a bottle of cola and confectionery

Andrew Phelan

A MOTHER of two who shoplifted a t bottle of cola and Christmas decorations in “nonsensical” thefts was smoking “ice” and in a drugs haze at the time.

Rebecca McGrane (24) also admitted separate thefts of Christmas decorations and confectionery, as well as possession of a six-inch kitchen knife for her own safety.

Most Watched

Privacy