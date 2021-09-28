Christening reveller spared jail for 'horrific' punch attack which left man unconscious

A DAD who was celebrating his child’s christening when he left a man unconscious on a bar floor in a one-punch attack has been spared jail.

Darren King (34) had “words” with the victim, wrongly thought the man was going to hit him and “got his retaliation in first,” punching him and causing him to cut his head on the bar as he fell.

Judge Gerard Jones gave King a six-month suspended sentence after he paid €2,000 in compensation at Blanchardstown District Court.

The father-of-five, from Colepark Road, Ballyfermot, had admitted assault.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said the victim was socialising at Penny Hill Pub, Ballyowen Lane, Lucan on July 7, 2019, and was in a corner of the dancefloor.

King hit him “one single punch to the face” and the victim fell, grazing his head on the side of the bar.

He suffered a large cut to the top of his head and lay unconscious for a few seconds.

The victim received five stitches and was treated for concussion.

King had previous convictions and was serving a sentence when he appeared in court.

One of King’s children was christened on the day and the accused had been drinking since lunchtime.

“Words were said” and King misread a situation that was “no fault” of the victim, his defence said.

“It’s horrific what happened in this case, but luckily the injured party made a full recovery,” Judge Jones said earlier.