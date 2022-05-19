Christening guest made ‘dead man walking’ threat to barman, court hears

Martin Maguire, of The Crescent, Tredagh View, Drogheda, Co Louth, was charged with public order offences

A christening party guest was arrested after he drunkenly told a barman he was a “dead man walking”.

Martin Maguire (53) had too much to drink when he made the threat after pub staff asked him to leave.

He was fined €200 at Dublin District Court when he pleaded guilty to public order charges.

Maguire, of The Crescent, Tredagh View, Drogheda, Co Louth, admitted public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The court heard the incident happened at TP Smith’s, Jervis Street, Dublin, on April 3.

Gardaí were called because the accused was drunk and threatening staff, the court heard.

When he was asked to leave, Maguire stood up and shouted abuse at the bar man, saying “you’re a dead man walking”.

The accused had previous public order convictions.

He had a problem with alcohol but had been out of trouble for some time, his solicitor Rory Staines said.

He said on the day of the incident, Maguire had been in Dublin at a christening earlier and drank too much.

The accused, who was in receipt of disability allowance, had “underlying issues” and submitted a letter from his GP.

Mr Staines asked the judge to deal with the charges by way of a fine.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined the accused €200 on the breach of the peace charge and said he would take the other into consideration.

He said the fines could be paid in a lump sum or instalments.