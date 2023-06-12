LATEST | 

Chloe Mitchell murder accused previously escaped three times from secure mental health facility, court told

Brandon John Rainey (right) is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell

Jonathan McCambridge

The man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell (21) had absconded to the Ballymena area three times from a secure mental health facility, a court has heard.