Chinese-born Garda who accused his colleagues of racism takes High Court action

A Chinese-born garda, who alleges he was bullied and racially abused by colleagues, is bringing a High Court action against the Garda Commissioner.

The personal injuries lawsuit was initiated by Deming Gao (37) on Monday.

The civil case comes just months after Garda Gao succeeded in judicial review proceedings relating to the reclassification of his illness after he went on sick leave.

Details of what is involved in the latest case have yet to be revealed. A solicitor for the garda declined to comment and a statement of claim has yet to be filed.

Garda Gao is a naturalised Irish citizen and has been a member of the force since 2009, serving in Dún Laoghaire and Shankill in Co Dublin.

The High Court previously heard he made a number of allegations to the Garda Human Resources Directorate in June 2017.

He claimed that over a number of years he was subject to racial abuse, harassment and bullying by colleagues.

Two formal complaints of bullying were also made by the garda in February and May 2017, both of which were investigated by Garda chief superintendents.

The first investigation found there was insufficient evidence to uphold the complaint, while the second complaint was not upheld.

The outcome of both inquiries has been appealed.

Irish Independent