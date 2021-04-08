Children’s hospital contractor files lawsuit to recover €20m in extra fees

Construction company Bam has issued legal proceedings against the board of the National Children’s Hospital to recover €20m it claims to be owed arising from delays in the €1.7bn project.

Industry sources said the action is likely to be the first of several the contractor will bring to the High Court after claims for additional payments could not be resolved through conciliation.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) has received in excess of 700 additional claims from the contractor amounting to more than €300m, the Dáil Public Accounts Committee heard earlier this year.

The lawsuit is the latest twist in the drawn-out saga over the construction of the 5,000-bed hospital, which has been beset by delays and spiralling costs.

It was originally contracted to be completed by 2022 but may not open until 2024.

The Commercial Court is already dealing with an action taken by the NPHDB against Bam Building Ltd over a significant contractual issue.

The legal disputes have not affected the ongoing construction of the seven-storey facility, which is being built on the St James’s Hospital campus in Dublin. But they will have implications for its final cost.

Neither side would comment on the latest lawsuit, initiated by Bam on Wednesday.

However, the Irish Independent understands the latest case has its roots in the adversarial nature of the public works contract for the construction of the hospital.

According to industry sources, the company submitted a claim for around €45m over delays to various strands of its works programme.

It alleged the delays were caused by incomplete designs and incomplete design information being provided.

The claim went to conciliation and it is understood Bam was awarded around €20m of what it had been seeking.

This was to compensate the company for 41 days of delays experienced in 2019 and 2020.

The award was accepted by Bam. However, the decision was not binding and was not accepted by the NPHDB.

Bam is now seeking a court order for payment of the money on an interim basis.

It is understood this is the only option now open to it to recover the money under the contract. Bam Ireland chief executive Theo Cullinane has previously been critical of “adversarial public contracts and processes”, which he said were causing problems in the construction sector.

A spokesperson for the hospital board said: “This matter is now subject to High Court proceedings and, so not to prejudice those proceedings, the NPHDB will not be providing any comment.”

The NPHDB has previously disputed that delays were caused by incomplete design information.

NPHDB chairman David Gunning told the PAC in February the contractor had been “underperforming as regards project execution”.

This allegation was subsequently disputed by Bam.

Mr Gunning told the PAC the board was defending each additional claim for payment “robustly in order to manage the cost of the project and defend the public purse”.

The hospital board has also previously stated there has been “no material change” in the design of the children’s hospital since a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) was agreed with the contractor in December 2018.

It has also said it is “standard practice” in the construction sector “that drawings cycle through a revision process that can only occur after GMP, once everyone is on site.”

Online Editors