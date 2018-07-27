Children's hospital apologise to parents of baby boy following his death

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin has apologised in the High Court to the parents of a baby boy who died in the hospital three years ago.

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin has apologised in the High Court to the parents of a baby boy who died in the hospital three years ago.

Eoin Julian was only nine months old when he died.

On Friday, a letter from the chief executive of Our Lady’s Hospital ,Helen Shortt, offered “sincere apology” to Eoin’s parents and family in relation his death in the hospital on December 30, 2015.

“The Hospital unreservedly extends it’s heartfelt and sincere apology for the shortcomings in the care provided which caused the death of your baby son Eoin and for the distress and suffering this has caused to you both and your family.”

The apology was read out as Eoin’s parents Sean and Aine Julian. Whitethorn Grove, Ballylinan, Co Laois settled their action against the hospital over the circumstances of their son’s death.

Oonah McCrann SC, for the Julians, said Eoin was born on March 16, 2015 with congenital heart disease and was doing well until he got lower respiratory tract infection. She read the hospital's apology to the court.

The couple’s action for nervous shock was settled on confidential terms.

It was claimed the baby was admitted to the hospital in July and August due to poor feeding and in November 2015 with a croupy cough and episodes of cyanosis. He had a review in the cardiology clinic and an echo cardiogram was performed.

On December 29,2015, it was claimed, Eoin was brought to the emergency department of the hospital and was recognised as being in significant respiratory distress.

It is claimed that the baby was sent to the general ward despite the consultant respiratory physician who attended on the baby advising he should be in paediatric intensive care as he was on a machine to assist his breathing.

During the afternoon of December 29, it is claimed he was crying and agitated. The parents made several attempts to raise a comment from the consultant regarding intensive care admission and that they wanted their son to go intensive care, it was claimed.

It is claimed the parents were advised it was not necessary and the baby was well enough to remain on the ward.

On December 30, he was very unwell and exhausted. His parents were increasingly concerned about his colour . It is claimed the mother repeatedly asked a member of the nursing staff to call a doctor but was advised the doctor was on the ward round and they would attend to the baby that morning.

Eventually, it is claimed, another member of the nursing staff reviewed him and as soon as she saw him she requested medical assistance.

Later that morning the baby was transferred to the intensive care where he later died.

It is claimed there was a failure to admit Eoin to the high dependency unit or paediatric intensive care in a prompt or timely manner and an alleged failure to heed the risk to the baby of potential serious complication arising as a result of his medical history.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Online Editors