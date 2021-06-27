Children were ‘dirty, withdrawn and sad,’ social worker tells trial

The social worker followed the mother of five children upstairs to a strong smell of body odour and “filth” on the walls. At the top of the hall was a bathroom without toilet paper or toothbrushes, and a “gleaming” bathtub that was the “cleanest thing in the house”.

A bar of soap in the dirty bathroom caught the social worker’s eye. It was blue and cracked, with “deep, deep crevices” that suggested it was a long time since it had been used. “I will never forget that bar of soap,” she said.

The social worker was one of a number of professional witnesses who gave evidence in the Munster abuse trial at the Central Criminal Court last week.

On trial are the children’s mother and father, their uncle and his partner, and their aunt and her partner.

The six are accused of abusing three of the children between 2014 and 2016. The children’s parents are also accused of neglect. The six adults deny all of the charges.

Dressed in a grey jacket and black dress, the social worker recalled her first visit to the family‘s home in October 2014. “I can visualise it,” she said.

The house was a three-bedroom end-of-terrace that the family had lived in for two-and-a-half months. The grass was high, and bits of cars, wheels and bikes were scattered over the garden. The children’s mother was inside, “unwashed” and giving off a “hugely powerful body odour, just overwhelming”.

The social worker noticed the mother locked the door behind her after she stepped inside. “I said, ‘Why are you locking the door?’ She said her husband ‘always takes the key and locks the door in case the children get out.’”

She noticed a sweeping brush and that the floor had been swept but there was a “sticky, gunky filth” in every corner and around every wall. She saw an old piece of pizza behind the door “like a fossil”.

“Thick, filthy, disgusting, stinking blankets” hung over every surface. “There was washing on the line in the back but there were piles of clothes everywhere,” she said.

She could see no toys or photographs of the children and the house was “so quiet, so silent”. At one point, she said she pulled back a blanket over a pushchair and saw an 18-month-old child strapped into it. He looked up at her with “big eyes”, his skin pale and clammy, and dirt under his neck.

The social worker said the family had been referred five years earlier in 2011 when a hospital social worker reported two children who had third-degree burns and were dirty and grubby.

She had taken over the case from a colleague in 2014 when there was just one referral about a child who had run out of school. She had already met the parents at the “neutral location” of a health centre before making an unannounced visit to their home. The parents were “absolutely filthy, filthy dirty” at that first meeting, she said, apologising for being so “brutally honest”.

The father’s clothes had “a sheen” that “looked like Teflon” and their nails, their hair, hands, the body odour – “it was atrocious”, she said.

The children’s mother “deflected” when asked about her children’s behaviour. “She blamed the child. She blamed the school, the neighbour; the neighbour was getting blamed for everything under the sun,” the social worker said. “Constant blame. Constant deflection.”

She described on subsequent visits seeing children, in their pyjamas, playing outside without shoes, climbing on furniture. She noticed the walls had been painted with “dark brown high-gloss paint that I hadn’t seen in a long time. I had said to [the father] ‘Why would you want dark brown high gloss paint on your walls?’ They both said it covered up the dirt on the walls”, she said.

The children were deemed at risk of neglect at the end of 2014. Neglect is about a “pattern of acts and omissions” when you omit to do something or give support, the social worker said in evidence last Tuesday.

“That’s what I saw: dirty, grubby, unkempt children that were withdrawn, that were small for their size, that looked sad and lost. That is how they presented to me as a social worker.”

Despite numerous case conferences and support plans put in place for the family, concerns persisted, the court heard. Under cross-examination, the social worker agreed she was concerned the parents had a learning disability.

Separately a family support worker who in 2015 began helping with homework and mealtimes told the court how she observed little affection and encouragement of the children by their parents.

In 2016 it came to the social worker’s attention the father was administering melatonin – a sedative prescribed for one of the children – to the other children. She asked him if this was the case.

“The answer from [the father] was ‘Yes, I am,’” she said. She said he told her they would not sit still and most of it went to his daughter because she was “the hardest to knock out".

The children were taken into care in April 2016 on foot of an application to the District Court.

Their parents were given supervised access visits initially.

“But at every opportunity, [the mother] insisted on whispering and talking in low voices to the children,” the social worker said. One child “would go under a table and spend the entire access visit upset and wouldn’t engaged with anyone”, she said. The access visits were eventually suspended.

Foster parents have spoken at earlier hearings about the children they took in. A foster parent to a younger child said he shed “silent tears” and was so scared it was three days before he would allow her to wash him.

Another child did not know how to use a knife and fork or how to brush his teeth and could not understand why there was so much food in her presses, his foster mother said. This child disclosed allegations of abuse in July 2017.

The evidence was heard in a vast function room in Croke Park that is being used as a courtroom during the Covid-19 pandemic. The children’s parents, and an aunt and an uncle and their partners, sat in tiered seating and at a social distance as the evidence was given.

The charges they face are alleged to have occurred between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016. The defendants have all pleaded not guilty: the children’s father (56) to charges including rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation, and their mother (34) to charges including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Their aunt (35) has pleaded not guilty to three sexual assault charges, and her husband (48) has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The children’s uncle (27) has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation, while his partner (32) has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Charges relating to the children’s maternal grandmother were withdrawn on the direction of the judge.

The trial continues.