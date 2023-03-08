A child of a woman killed by her husband told gardaí who called to the family home that he couldn’t find his parents and they must have gone to work.

Two gardaí called to the isolated house of Valerie French Kilroy (41) after her husband, James Kilroy (49), was found naked in a field told officers “I killed my wife and kids”.

Mr Kilroy, with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, is charged with murdering the mother-of-three at their home on a date unknown between June 13, 2019, and June 14, 2019, both dates inclusive. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Patrick Gageby SC, defending Mr Kilroy, has made a number of formal admissions to the court on behalf of his client including that he killed his wife.

Giving evidence before the Central Criminal Court today, Garda Leanne Nallen said she and Garda Aisling Barrett arrived at the Kilroy home at 2.55pm on June 14, knocked at the front door and shouted out.

One of the children came to a front window and Gda Nallen asked if his Mammy or Daddy were there. The child said he couldn’t find them and they must have gone to work.

Expand Close The Central Criminal Court in Dublin. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

When a second child joined the first child at the window, the garda asked if they could get into the house and entered the kitchen area through the back door. At that point Gda Nallen noted a third “extremely lethargic” child lying on the ground asleep so she woke him up.

“I noted there were dirty dishes on the counter, clothes were thrown around, the countertops were messy and flower pots on the window sill were knocked over,” she said.

She became emotional as she told the jury how two of the children’s nappies were extremely soiled and that the front of the other child’s school uniform was extremely dirty. There was also a smell of urine in the living room area.

Gda Nallen remained in the living room with the three children whilst Gda Barrett helped to locate Ms French Kilroy. Gda Barrett soon informed her colleague that a body had been located outside.

Gda Nallen and Gda Barrett sourced nappies for the two children and changed them. When she asked the older child if he had eaten, he told her that the three of them had shared a banana. Another garda went to the local shop to buy cereal and food as it was obvious that they were extremely hungry, she said.

Michael D Hourigan BL, prosecuting, read a statement from Gda Barrett, who said she had found a green Ford campervan which was parked facing into the shed at Kilbree Lower in Westport. As she reached the back of the vehicle the garda saw a large amount of blood on the rear and at the side of the van.

She observed a hand hanging out from the opened passenger door. A child’s seat was placed over the body and she informed her colleagues of having found a female body whom she believed to be Ms French Kilroy.

Earlier, Gda Nallen told the court she was on duty at 9.30am on June 14, when she and Gda Barrett received a call to attend a location in the Westport area where there were reports of a naked man running through fields.

When they arrived at the scene, Gda Nallen observed the accused completely naked in a field and his hands were covering his genitals. “He was dirty and dishevelled looking with scrapes on his body, he appeared disorientated and in a very distressed state,” she recalled.

Mr Kilroy told the garda that he was on a pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick and that God had given him a path to follow. Gda Nallen made a decision that the accused was suffering from a mental disorder and presented a threat of harm to himself or others.

“His behaviour seemed not normal to me so I brought him to a place of safety, Westport garda station to get a doctor to assess him,” she said.

She detained him under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act 2001, contacted a medical practitioner and got an ambulance to bring him to the Accident and Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital.

A form was completed regarding the accused’s involuntary admission and it was decided that he would be transferred to the adult mental health unit. Mr Kilroy told the doctor present in the room that he would like to speak to gardaí when he was informed about this.

When the doctor asked the accused if she should leave, he said that it might be best. Gda Nallen testified that once the accused was informed he was to be transferred to these services he said he wanted to make a confession and stated “I killed my wife and kids”.

The accused told the garda that he had escaped from his house, that his wife’s name was Valerie and that they had an argument about him not doing enough four days previously.

Mr Kilroy said the altercation took place at night and he was stabbed in the back by his wife after a fight. He also said he was divorced and that he didn’t know where Valerie lived now.

Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty told the jury that gardaí had searched sheds at the Kilroy house and discovered Ms French Kilroy’s body in the rear of a Ford campervan. He said it was immediately apparent that there was a very large amount of blood and “no question but that she had met a violent death”.

A knife containing the deceased’s blood was found outside the shed. It was later identified by Mr Kilroy as the knife he had used. A seatbelt with the deceased’s blood on it was also taken from the campervan.

He said State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan concluded that Ms French Kilroy had died by ligature strangulation in association with blunt force trauma to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

He said gardaí determined the mother-of-three to have been violently killed and arrested Mr Kilroy at Mayo University Hospital for the offence of assault causing harm at 5.17pm on June 14.

The court heard that a doctor examined the accused to see whether he was fit to be interviewed and provided the opinion that he should not be questioned for three hours as he had admitted to taking 2 grams of cannabis and five units of alcohol the previous evening.

Mr Kilroy was deemed fit to be interviewed at 10pm that night and four interviews were conducted with him over the next two days.

Under cross-examination, Det Sgt Doherty agreed with Mr Gageby that Ms French Kilroy was an immensely popular woman particularly amongst the healthcare community in Castlebar.

The detective confirmed that Mr Kilroy has no previous convictions and had never come to the adverse attention of gardai for anything including marital or domestic violence.

The trial continues.