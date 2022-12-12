| 0.5°C Dublin

Children of man murdered in ‘drug related’ shooting take High Court challenge over refusal to pay compensation

The High Court in Dublin Expand

Tim Healy

A High Court challenge has been brought over a refusal to make a payment under the criminal injuries compensation scheme to the children of a man who was shot dead in 2005.

The application has been brought by Eddie Cunningham Cummins, and Erica Cunningham Cummins.

