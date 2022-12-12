Children of man murdered in ‘drug related’ shooting take High Court challenge over refusal to pay compensation

A High Court challenge has been brought over a refusal to make a payment under the criminal injuries compensation scheme to the children of a man who was shot dead in 2005.

The application has been brought by Eddie Cunningham Cummins, and Erica Cunningham Cummins.

They are the two children of Eddie Cummins Snr (31) who was murdered outside his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork, by a gunman on August 13, 2005.

The court heard a garda investigation stated that Mr Cummins was shot four times at close range in an incident that is believed to have been "drug related".

The car which the shooter used to flee the scene was subsequently found burnt out some distance away.

Nobody has ever been prosecuted for the murder.

At the time of the killing Mr Cummins’ son was just 19-months-old. His daughter was born several months after his death.

Through their mother and the victim's partner Michelle Cunningham, they applied in 2011 to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal, a State body that compensates the victims of violent crime and whose members are appointed by the Minister for Justice.

In August 2021 a single member of the tribunal rejected the application on the grounds it was made outside of the required time limit of two years and three months after the violent incident.

The application was also rejected because Mr Cummins Snr had 27 previous convictions, for offences including possession of drugs for sale and supply, and assault and because the killing had "all the hallmarks of a gangland drugs killing".

Under Article 13 of the scheme, compensation will not be paid where the tribunal is satisfied that the victim's conduct is such that it is inappropriate that they receive an award.

The refusal decision was appealed and the appeal was also rejected last July.

.As a result, the Cunninghan-Cummins, from Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, Co Cork, brought judicial review proceedings against both the tribunal and the Minister for Justice.

They want the court to grant them various reliefs including an order quashing the tribunal’s decision to refuse to make an award under the scheme.

They also seek declarations including that the tribunal's decision was irrational, in breach of fair procedures, and was made outside the tribunal's powers.

They further seek declarations that the decision amounts to breaches of the rights under EU law, the Irish Constitution and under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on a one side only represented basis on Monday.

The judge granted them permission to bring their challenge.

The case comes back in February.