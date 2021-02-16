Children ‘lucky to escape injury’ in crash, court hears

Godfrey Igunbor was barred from driving for two years

A DANGEROUS driver “destroyed” a car that had two young children on board when he broke a red light and caused a crash, a court heard.

Godfrey Igunbor (19) was “lucky” nobody was seriously injured in the collision that saw the two cars written off.

He was given a four-month suspended sentence and banned from driving for two years.

Igunbor, of Woodaven, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court to dangerous and uninsured driving.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said gardaí were flagged down by a member of the public at the R136, Lucan at 7.55pm June 27, 2020. Igunbor’s VW Golf and a Peugeot 508 were at the scene “extensively damaged”.

Two children aged two and eight were rear seat passengers in the Peugeot.

The gardaí got a strong smell of cannabis from the accused.

Although a roadside test was positive, a blood sample was under the limit and the accused was not charged with any drug driving offence.

Sgt Callaghan said dashcam footage from another car clearly showed Igunbor breaking a red light and cutting across the path of the Peugeot, which had a green light.

Igunbor, who was co-operative with gardaí, had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Matthew Kenny said his client had bought the car and cancelled the insurance because he was going to sell it.

It was accepted by the accused he “destroyed” the other car and was lucky the other driver and children did not suffer significant harm.

The accused had used cannabis before but not on the day in question, Mr Kenny said. The roadside tests were “quite sensitive,” he added.

“We can be thankful none of the other three parties sustained any serious injuries,” Judge McHugh said.

Saying he agreed with the decision to charge the accused with dangerous driving, Judge McHugh also fined Igunbor €200.

Herald